(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 7)

These chargers can charge and "empty" EV up to 80 percent of capacity in 30 minutes, compared to four to five hours using slow chargers. So it's critical to establish more rapid chargers to accelerate the supply of EVs. The government plans to install 30,000 new chargers this year, but 60,000 more will be necessary to keep the number of EVs per unit at the current level of two. The filling station infrastructure for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) is also in a woeful state. More than 16,000 FCEVs were in use here as of August, but there were only 117 hydrogen filling stations.