Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #FDI-Q3 tally

FDI pledges to S. Korea up 41.3 pct through Sept.

11:00 October 07, 2021

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) pledges made to South Korea jumped a whopping 41.3 percent on-year in the first nine months of 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed Thursday.

Foreigners pledged to make investments of US$18.2 billion during the January-September period here, compared with $12.8 billion a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

"The sharp growth came as global investors became more confident over South Korea's stable business environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said in a statement.

FDI pledges to S. Korea up 41.3 pct through Sept. - 1

By segment, the service sector saw its FDI pledges move up 60.8 percent over the period to reach $14.3 billion.

FDI pledges made to the manufacturing sector, on the other hand, slipped 18.1 percent to $3 billion.

By country, FDI pledges from the United States moved up 8.6 percent to hit $3.3 billion, led mostly by the service sector.

Investment from the European Union and Britain came to $7.3 billion in the January-September period, more than doubling from the previous year amid aggressive merger and acquisition activities.

From Japan, South Korea won investment pledges of $730 million, up 33.8 percent from the previous year.

The combined FDI pledges from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and Malaysia rose 25.7 percent to $5 billion, the data also showed.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK