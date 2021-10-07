Gov't launches committee to develop defense science technology
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government launched a committee Thursday to promote the country's defense science technology.
The 15-member committee is headed by Defense Minister Suh Wook, and joined by vice ministerial-level officials from defense, finance, science and trade ministries as well as heads of state-run research institutes and civilian experts, according to the defense ministry.
During the inaugural meeting, officials discussed plans to invest in next-generation strategic technologies, including artificial intelligence and space science, and vowed to boost private firms' participation in the government's research and development (R&D) projects.
The move is part of the government's broader efforts to nurture the nation's defense industry.
The ministry earlier said it will spend 4.88 trillion won (US$4.1 billion) of its next-year budget for R&D of cutting-edge defense technologies, up 13 percent from this year.
"The new committee will provide blueprints for defense science technology innovations, and serve as a platform for close coordination among different government agencies to more effectively push for various defense R&D projects," Suh said.
