Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open higher on bargain hunting

09:25 October 07, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Thursday as bargain hunters sought oversold stocks on expectations of a rebound.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 31.54 points, or 1.08 percent, to 2,939.85 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The key stock index got off to a strong start after three days of losses.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics added 0.98 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.73 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver jumped 2.41 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gained 1.64 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor increased 1.03 percent, while leading chemical firm LG Chem shed 2.29 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,189.95 won to the U.S. dollar, up 2.35 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK