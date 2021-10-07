Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #COVID-19

Military reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

10:28 October 07, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Twelve service members and two civilian workers for the military have tested positive for COVID-19, the defense ministry said Thursday, the latest in a series of infections at barracks across South Korea.

Ten Army members, two Navy officers, and the civilian employees were confirmed to have been infected either following their recent vacation or after coming into contact with individuals who had tested positive, according to the ministry.

Of them, nine were "breakthrough infections," it added.

The latest cases raised the total number of coronavirus infections reported among the military population to 1,866, and the number of breakthrough cases to 248.

South Korea reported 2,427 more infections nationwide Thursday. It marked the second straight day that the daily caseload exceeded 2,000.

This file photo taken on May 25, 2021, shows service members standing in line to undergo COVID-19 tests at a makeshift clinic in Seoul. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK