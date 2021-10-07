Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
S. Korea to consider 'With Corona' in second week of Nov.: top health official
SEOUL -- South Korea will be able to control the coronavirus enough to consider moving into a phase of "living with COVID-19" during the second week of November, the chief of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Thursday.
KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said during a parliamentary audit that the country may be ready by the second week of November to shift its strategy from suppressing the virus to managing it while living a normal life with COVID-19, dubbed the "With Corona" scheme here.
(2nd LD) S. Korea to implement market-stabilizing steps if needed: official
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to implement measures to stabilize the market in a timely manner if needed as market volatility has increased amid external economic risks, a senior government official said Thursday.
First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon said the Korean financial market has been "excessively" volatile in recent sessions despite the country's strong macroeconomic fundamentals.
Moon calls for swift action for carbon neutrality
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in called Thursday for greater efforts to curb global warming and greenhouse gas emissions, saying the Earth is getting warmer at a much faster speed than expected.
Moon made the remark in a video message to a forum of environment ministers from Asia-Pacific countries held in Suwon, 46 kilometers south of Seoul, saying the Asia-Pacific is an environmentally vulnerable region where 40 percent of all natural disasters, such as typhoons and drought, took place in 2019.
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee sees lead over ex-chief prosecutor Yoon narrow in presidential race: survey
SEOUL -- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, the leading presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), saw his lead over opposition rival Yoon Seok-youl narrow slightly amid a swirling development corruption scandal, a poll showed Thursday.
Lee was leading Yoon of the People Power Party (PPP) 26 percent to 17 percent, according to the joint poll by four pollsters -- Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research.
Vice FM Choi holds phone talks with U.S. envoy for Iran over JCPOA restoration
SEOUL -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and the U.S. special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, held phone talks Thursday to discuss cooperation over negotiations to restore the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, the foreign ministry said.
Multilateral negotiations in Vienna to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear program have remained stalled since June, though Iran has shown its readiness to return to dialogue soon.
'Squid Game' actors appear on Jimmy Fallon show
SEOUL -- Four main cast members of Netflix's runaway hit "Squid Game" appeared on popular American talk show "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday (U.S. time), sharing their feelings about the show's global popularity and stories from behind the scenes.
South Korean actors Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon and Jung Ho-yeon, who played the four main contestants in the mysterious survival games of the Korean drama-horror series, were connected from Seoul to film the interview the previous day.
Seoul stocks soar on bargain hunting, easing U.S. debt ceiling woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks steeply rebounded Thursday as bargain hunters sought oversold stocks in expectations of a rebound, in addition to the optimism about political wrangling over the debt ceiling in the United States. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) jumped 51.15 points, or 1.76 percent, to close at 2,959.46 points.
