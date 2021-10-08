Go to Contents
07:08 October 08, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- Court says forced discharge of transgender soldier unfair in first such ruling (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Future of advanced S. Korea ... attractive country that world wants to emulate' (Kookmin Daily)
-- 1,295 disabled children who delay entrance into elementary school due to concern they might not be taken care of (Donga Ilbo)
-- Biden, Xi to have virtual summit within this year (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Insufficient probe into death of sexually harassed Air Force airman (Segye Times)
-- 'Living with coronavirus' to go into effect around Nov. 9 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Biden, Xi Jinping to have first summit within this year (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Forced discharge of transgender soldier unfair,' ruling too belated (Hankyoreh)
-- Finally living with coronavirus on Nov. 9 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- World struggle to secure LNG would affect S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'If you want to become game changer, change definition of clients' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Hyundai Mobis breaks ground on hydrogen cell plant (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Court orders posthumous reinstatement of transgender soldier (Korea Herald)
-- Will special probe on land development scandal be possible? (Korea Times)
(END)

