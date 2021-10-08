Korean-language dailies

-- Court says forced discharge of transgender soldier unfair in first such ruling (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Future of advanced S. Korea ... attractive country that world wants to emulate' (Kookmin Daily)

-- 1,295 disabled children who delay entrance into elementary school due to concern they might not be taken care of (Donga Ilbo)

-- Biden, Xi to have virtual summit within this year (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Insufficient probe into death of sexually harassed Air Force airman (Segye Times)

-- 'Living with coronavirus' to go into effect around Nov. 9 (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Biden, Xi Jinping to have first summit within this year (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Forced discharge of transgender soldier unfair,' ruling too belated (Hankyoreh)

-- Finally living with coronavirus on Nov. 9 (Hankook Ilbo)

-- World struggle to secure LNG would affect S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'If you want to become game changer, change definition of clients' (Korea Economic Daily)

