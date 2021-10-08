(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 8)

The US West Texas Intermediate for November delivery rose to $78.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Tuesday. During the session it surged to as high as $79.48, the most in nearly seven years. Brent futures climbed to a three-year high, settling at $82.56. The oil price surges came after the OPEC Plus group of producers decided to maintain its planned output increase that it had cut last year. Some economists expect the global energy crunch to propel oil prices above $100 a barrel this winter, their highest since 2014.