Main opposition's presidential candidates shortlisted to 4, ex-Jeju Gov. Won makes cut
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- The presidential field for the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) was shortlisted to four candidates Friday, with former Jeju Province Gov. Won Hee-ryong making the cut in the primary's second elimination round.
Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, Rep. Hong Joon-pyo, former opposition lawmaker Yoo Seong-min and Won were announced as the four remaining contenders in the main opposition's presidential primary.
Friday's result was based on a survey that combined a national poll and a separate one on registered PPP members. The standings of the remaining contenders were not disclosed.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)