S. Korea looking to end drought vs. Iran in away World Cup qualifying match

The health of key players remains a concern. Captain Son Heung-min, who netted the 89th-minute winner against Syria, went down and grabbed his right calf in obvious pain late in the contest. Son later said he was feeling fine, and he hadn't suffered any injury. But it's also the same leg that he'd hurt during his previous international duty in September. After playing the full 90 minutes against Iraq, Son was sidelined for the Lebanon match. He also missed some time with Tottenham Hotspur after rejoining the Premier League club.