Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea to cut additional 100 mln tons of greenhouse gases by 2030 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 80 pct compensation set to be offered, private businesses signal rally (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea to cut 40 pct of greenhouse gases by 2030, up from previous target of 26.3 pct (Donga Ilbo)

-- Carbon reduction goal of 40 pct only illusion as it includes volume from overseas (Segye Times)

-- Carbon reduction goal up 50 pct on order from president (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 5.9 mln still unvaccinated amid imminent 'living with COVID-19' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Squid Game,' a haunted story (Hankyoreh)

-- No report made to Seongnam city government on 'Daejang-dong deal' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Samsung Electronics cannot smile despite record-breaking earnings (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Biz community shocked by revised carbon reduction goal, which rose from 26 pct to 40 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

