Gyeonggi Gov. Lee named presidential candidate for ruling party

18:12 October 10, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung won the ruling Democratic Party's presidential nomination Sunday.

The 56-year-old human rights lawyer-turned-politician won 50.29 percent of all votes cast in the party's 11-round primary since early last month, followed by former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon with 39.14 percent.

Ex-Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae won 9.01 percent, and two-term lawmaker Park Yong-jin won 1.55 percent.

The presidential election is scheduled for March 9.

This photo, provided by the National Assembly press corps, shows Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung addressing a party convention to pick the Democratic Party's candidate for the 2022 presidential election, held in Seoul on Oct. 10, 2021. (Yonhap)

