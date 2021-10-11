Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

09:18 October 11, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Jae-myung vows to complete national reform (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung narrowly secures majority in primary, vows powerful real estate reform upon election (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung named presidential candidate for ruling party (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung heads to main presidential race by narrow margin, Lee Nak-yon appeals results (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung vows to immediately launch real estate reform upon election (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung vows powerful real estate reform (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung wins primary, vows 'ultimate battle against the haves' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung named presidential candidate by narrow margin (Hankyoreh)
-- A touch-and-go 50.29 pct (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung named ruling party's presidential candidate, Lee Nak-yon appeals (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Democratic party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung vows powerful real estate reform upon election (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Gov. Lee elected as DP candidate (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung becomes ruling party's presidential candidate (Korea Times)
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK