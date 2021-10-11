Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Jae-myung vows to complete national reform (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung narrowly secures majority in primary, vows powerful real estate reform upon election (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung named presidential candidate for ruling party (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung heads to main presidential race by narrow margin, Lee Nak-yon appeals results (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung vows to immediately launch real estate reform upon election (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung vows powerful real estate reform (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung wins primary, vows 'ultimate battle against the haves' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung named presidential candidate by narrow margin (Hankyoreh)
-- A touch-and-go 50.29 pct (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung named ruling party's presidential candidate, Lee Nak-yon appeals (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Democratic party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung vows powerful real estate reform upon election (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Gov. Lee elected as DP candidate (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung becomes ruling party's presidential candidate (Korea Times)
(END)