S. Korea not about to change style for key World Cup qualifier vs. Iran

"What we know is that it will be a different game with a different, strong opponent," Bento said in his prematch press conference from Tehran on Monday. The kickoff between the two sides is 5 p.m. Tuesday at Azadi Stadium in Tehran, or 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in Korean time. "But our style and our way, we're going to keep with that. Our idea is to play as well as we can, respect our opponent, but of course, try to play with our style, even if we know that it'll be a different game if we compare it with the last three we played."