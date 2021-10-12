Full text of BOK statement on monetary policy decision in Oct.

Currently available information suggests that the global economy has continued to recover despite the spread of COVID-19 variants, supported by accelerated vaccinations and the relaxation of restrictions on economic activity in major countries. In global financial markets, government bond yields in major countries have increased steeply and the U.S. dollar has strengthened while stock prices have fallen, amid growing concerns over the prospect of prolonged global inflation and the rising possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering within the year. Looking ahead, the Board sees global economic growth and global financial markets as likely to be affected largely by the severity of the resurgence of COVID-19 and the status of vaccine distribution, as well as by global inflation movements and monetary policy changes in major countries.