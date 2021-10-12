Korean-language dailies

-- Ex-PM Lee Nak-yon calls for DP to hold runoff vote after primary (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- DP chief confirms Lee Jae-myung as ruling party's presidential candidate (Donga Ilbo)

-- Prospective homebuyers panicked by regulator's plan to tighten lending rules (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Delay in reform of nat'l pension fund burdens people by causing them to pay more pension fees (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 5 brokerage houses set to log 1 tln won in pretax profits this year (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Lee Jae-myung wins DP's primary with 50.29 pct of all votes (Korea Economic Daily)

