Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ex-PM Lee Nak-yon calls for DP to hold runoff vote after primary (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ex-PM Lee Nak-yon appeals ruling party's primary results (Kookmin Daily)
-- DP chief confirms Lee Jae-myung as ruling party's presidential candidate (Donga Ilbo)
-- DP chief rejects ex-PM's appeal of ruling party's primary results (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ex-PM Lee Nak-yon requests runoff vote, appealing ruling party's primary results (Segye Times)
-- Prospective homebuyers panicked by regulator's plan to tighten lending rules (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Delay in reform of nat'l pension fund burdens people by causing them to pay more pension fees (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- DP confirms Lee Jae-myung as presidential candidate for ruling party (Hankyoreh)
-- Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung wins ruling party's primary by securing 50.29 pct of all votes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 5 brokerage houses set to log 1 tln won in pretax profits this year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lee Jae-myung wins DP's primary with 50.29 pct of all votes (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- DP presidential primary results are contested (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Challenges lie ahead for Lee Jae-myung to win presidential election (Korea Herald)
-- Infection resurgence feared to disrupt path to 'Living with COVID-19' era (Korea Times)
