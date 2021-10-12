(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 12)

More concerning is that the Moon administration is organizing its road map for greenhouse gas reduction while sticking to its nuclear phase-out policy. Under the 2050 carbon neutrality scenario unveiled by the committee in August, the proportion of nuclear power generation in the nation's energy mix should decrease from the current 30 percent level to 6 or 7 percent by 2050. Instead, solar and wind power should increase to a range of 56 percent to 71 percent. The scenario projects that the country will need over 30 times the amount of solar generation it has now. The facilities will cover an area 10 times bigger than Seoul. This is far from reasonable.