N. Korean leader says there are no grounds to believe U.S. is not hostile to Pyongyang
07:59 October 12, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said there are no grounds to believe the United States is not hostile toward Pyongyang, accusing Washington of raising tensions on the Korean Peninsula, state media reported Tuesday.
Kim made the remarks Monday in a speech at a defense development exhibition to mark the 76th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"The United States has been frequently signaling that it's not hostile to our country, but there has been no behavioral ground to believe that it is not," Kim said.
