BTS-Coldplay collaboration ranks No. 12 on this week's Billboard Hot 100
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- "My Universe," a joint project between K-pop supergroup BTS and British rock band Coldplay, dropped to 12th place on Billboard's main singles chart this week.
Billboard said Monday (U.S. time) that the song was down 11 notches from the previous week's No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, which ranks the most popular songs of the week in the United States by blending streaming, airplay and sales data.
"My Universe" was the BTS' sixth debut atop the chart after "Dynamite," "Butter," "Permission to Dance," "Life Goes On" and "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)."
BTS stayed on top of the Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart for the second week with "My Universe." It also is the group's record-breaking 45th week atop the chart.
An uplifting song about love transcending all divides, the track was co-written in Korean and English by the two acts, and produced by hitmaker Max Martin.
The song will be included on Coldplay's ninth album, "Music of the Spheres," to be released Friday.
Girl group TWICE debuted at 83rd on the Billboard Hot 100 with its first English single, "The Feels," in the same week, becoming the fourth K-pop act to make it on the chart after Wonder Girls, BTS and BLACKPINK.
"The Feels" ranked fifth on the Digital Song Sales chart.
