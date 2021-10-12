Go to Contents
LG Electronics Q3 operating earnings down 49.6 pct. to 540.7 bln won

14:05 October 12, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday estimated its third-quarter operating earnings at 540.7 billion won (US$451 million), down 49.6 percent from a year earlier.

Sales increased 22 percent to 18.78 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.

The operating profit was 50.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
