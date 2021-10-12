Go to Contents
S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand

15:23 October 12, 2021

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will donate AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam and Thailand, as it has enough doses to inoculate its own people and help other countries, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

South Korea is set to ship 1.1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam and 470,000 doses to Thailand later in the day, which will arrive in the nations on Wednesday, the ministry said.

The government decided to donate the vaccine to the key trading partners in Southeast Asia to help protect Korean nationals living in the nations as well as local residents, as most of the nation's population has been inoculated.

"The government decided to donate the vaccines as the inoculations can go ahead without delays with the current stockpiles," the ministry said in a release.

About 40 million people, or 77.9 percent of the population, have received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday, while 60 percent of them have been fully vaccinated, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The ministry said it will consider providing additional support for other nations in need after taking consideration of the vaccine supply and the nation's vaccination rate.

