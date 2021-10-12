Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung heir #medication case

Prosecutors demand 70 mln won fine for Samsung heir over illegal propofol use

15:28 October 12, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Tuesday demanded a 70 million won (US$58,300) fine for Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong over his alleged illegal use of propofol, an anesthesia-inducing medication.

In June, prosecutors indicted the Samsung Electronics Co. vice chairman on charges of taking propofol for purposes other than medical treatments.

In a hearing held at the Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday, prosecutors demanded the court hand Lee a 70 million fine and an additional forfeit of 17 million won.

Lee is suspected of having excessively and illegally taken the anesthesia drug at a plastic surgery clinic in Seoul from 2017-18. He has denied the allegation, arguing he used propofol "normally" in accordance with a doctor's prescription.

In this file photo, Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong arrives at the Seoul Central District Court on Aug. 26, 2021, to attend a hearing over his alleged stock manipulation. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK