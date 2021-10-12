Go to Contents
PM to meet LG Group chief to discuss youth job creation

16:48 October 12, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum will meet LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo next week to discuss job creation for youths, officials here said Tuesday.

Kim plans to visit LG Science Park, the conglomerate's research complex, in Seoul on Oct. 21 and sign a partnership with LG for the government's youth job and education support project named Youth Hope ON, his office said.

Koo, who leads South Korea's fourth-largest business group, is expected to accompany Kim during the visit.

Under the project, the government provides expense for fostering young talents, while a company offers education programs. South Korea's major conglomerates Samsung and SK are already participating in the project.

Last month, Kim met Samsung Group leader Lee Jae-yong for the government's youth job creation project.

This composite photo shows Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum (L) and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

