Prosecutors seek arrest of key suspect in Seongnam development scandal
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors sought an arrest warrant Tuesday for the owner of an asset management firm at the center of a snowballing regional development corruption scandal over allegations his firm received massive business favors in exchange for bribes.
Kim Man-bae, a former journalist, is facing a series of allegations in connection with how his previously little-known firm, Hwacheon Daeyu, was selected as a civilian partner for the 2015 development project in the city of Seongnam, south of Seoul, and reaped astronomical profits.
He is suspected of colluding with Yoo Dong-gyu, acting president of the Seongnam Development Corp. in charge of the city-run project, to get his firm to take part in the lucrative project to develop Seongnam's Daejang-dong district into apartment complexes.
Kim allegedly gave Yoo 500 million won (US$418,769) as part of a deal to pay him a total of 70 billion won.
Yoo has already been arrested on charges of breach of trust and bribe-taking.
The arrest warrant request came a day after Kim was questioned by prosecutors.
The scandal has been the hottest issue in South Korea amid opposition accusations Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, who won the ruling Democratic Party's presidential nomination Sunday, was responsible, as he was mayor of Seongnam at the time.
