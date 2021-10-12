Culture ministry holding events to promote Korean books to international readers
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The culture ministry said Tuesday it is organizing a string of book events abroad to bring South Korean literature and cultural content closer to international readers.
The events, jointly organized by the ministry and the Publication Industry Promotion Agency of Korea, will take place in 14 countries, including Britain, Japan, Spain and Belgium, according to the ministry.
The Korean Cultural Center in London is exhibiting South Korean web cartoons and film-related publications at the Foyles under the theme of "the Korean Culture Month."
In Sweden, an exhibition is underway until later this week to introduce South Korean picture books by incorporating video and sound for the display of pictures and text.
Similar events on South Korean literature will be held in Australia, Belgium, Vietnam and Turkey in the following weeks.
"We will continue to cooperate with the Korean cultural centers to hold various events to promote the excellence and potential of Korean books to the world," a culture ministry official said.
