S. Korea blow lead, take spirited draw vs. Iran in World Cup qualifier

Iran took three consecutive shots during a dangerous sequence in the 43rd minute, with goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu diving left and right to keep the match scoreless. First, it was Sardar Azmoun launching one from just outside the box to test Kim. After South Korea failed to clear the ball, Mehdi Taremi fired a bicycle kick to force another tough save from Kim. Alireza Jahanbakhsh's shot coming off of a rebound was also turned aside by the South Korean custodian.