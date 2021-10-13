(LEAD) With 2nd straight goal, Son Heung-min nearly plays hero again for S. Korea

His 48th-minute goal at Azadi Stadium gave South Korea a 1-0 lead over the favored Iran in their Group A match in the final Asian qualification round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Last Thursday, Son had scored the go-ahead goal in the 89th minute for a 2-1 victory over Syria at home. And for about half an hour at Azadi, a place where South Korea had never won before, it appeared as though Son's goal would stand as the winner for the Taeguk Warriors. South Korea even caught a lucky break when Saeid Ezatolahi's right-footed shot rang off the left goal post in the 67th minute.

