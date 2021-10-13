Wednesday's weather forecast
09:00 October 13, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/14 Cloudy 20
Incheon 24/15 Cloudy 30
Suwon 25/15 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 25/16 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 25/16 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 23/12 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 21/15 Rain 30
Jeonju 25/17 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 26/17 Cloudy 30
Jeju 26/22 Rain 30
Daegu 23/17 Cloudy 30
Busan 25/18 Cloudy 30
