Star attacker, stalwart defender help S. Korea to hard-fought draw vs. Iran

For the second straight match, Paulo Bento appeared a little gun shy about making substitutions for South Korea. After conceding the opening goal, Iran turned their offensive intensity up a few notches. Vahid Amiri, a winger who started the match at left full back with Iran playing more conservatively in the beginning, returned to his natural position to lead Iran's charge on the left side. They also started applying more pressure on the right flank. South Korean full backs Lee Yong and Hong Chul, two of the oldest players in their lineup at 34 and 31, struggled mightily to contain the onslaught.