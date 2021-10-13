Go to Contents
Delta variant cases account for almost all new variant cases in S. Korea

14:36 October 13, 2021

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has confirmed 3,405 more cases of four major contagious variants of the new coronavirus over the past week, including 3,401 of the highly transmissible delta variant, health authorities said Wednesday.

New delta variant cases accounted for 99.9 percent of new variant cases reported last week, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

In this July 13, 2021, file photo, South Korean residents and diplomats from India are guided by quarantine officials upon their arrival at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, amid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)

The tally indicates the delta variant is the dominant strain of the coronavirus in South Korea, making it more difficult for health authorities to curb the spread of the disease.

The delta variant is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Seoul and its neighboring areas while showing signs of spreading much faster into the rest of the country.

Health authorities said the country will witness more cases of the variants down the road.

The rate of variant cases detected through gene analysis came to 99.8 percent over the past week, up 0.3 percentage point from a week earlier, the KDCA said.

The corresponding figure for the delta variant was 99.8 percent, also up 0.3 percentage point from a week earlier, according to the health authorities.

On Wednesday, South Korea reported 1,584 more COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 335,742, according to the KDCA.

