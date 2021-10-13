Ruling party rejects ex-PM Lee Nak-yon's appeal of presidential primary results
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday rejected former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon's appeal of the party's presidential primary results, confirming Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung as its presidential candidate.
The DP party affairs committee met after the former prime minister, the runner-up in the primary, demanded the panel convene to review whether the votes in the primary were properly counted in accordance with the party's electoral rules.
A DP spokesman said the party stands by its choice of Gov. Lee, who won the nomination on Sunday after securing 50.29 percent of all votes cast in the course of the primaries since early September, trailed by the former prime minister with 39.14 percent.
