Samsung Heavy develops eco-friendly generator for ships

Samsung Heavy develops eco-friendly generator for ships

16:16 October 13, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Wednesday that it has developed an eco-friendly generator in cooperation with LG Innotek Co., a local major electronics parts maker.

The world's first thermo-electric generator developed by Samsung Heavy Industries and LG Innotek is a device that produces electricity by being mounted on the surface of equipment generating heat, such as ship engines, the shipbuilder said.

The device will also be helpful in reducing fuel cost and carbon dioxide emissions of ships, Samsung Heavy said.

Samsung Heavy said it has signed a deal with Japanese shipping company NYK Line to apply the device to 174,000-cubic meter LNG carriers to be delivered in December.

Officials from Samsung Heavy Industries Co., LG Innotek Co., HSD Engine Co. and Japan's NYK Line pose for a picture, holding business agreements, in this photo provided by the shipbuilder on Oct. 13, 2021.

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

