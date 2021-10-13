Gyeonggi Gov. Lee in close presidential race against opposition candidates: poll
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, is neck and neck with leading presidential hopefuls from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) within the margin of error, a survey showed Wednesday.
According to a Gallup Korea survey of 1,006 adults held Tuesday and Wednesday, Lee had 43 percent support while former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, the leading candidate of the PPP, won 40.4 percent in a hypothetical two-way competition.
However, the difference was within the survey's margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
When pitted against Rep. Hong Joon-pyo of the PPP, Lee had 40.6 percent against Hong's 40.7 percent.
Lee had a comfortable lead against the other PPP candidates. He garnered 45.2 percent support, while former lawmaker Yoo Seung-min earned 29 percent.
Lee led with 45.5 percent against former Jeju Province Gov. Won Hee-ryong with 28.9 percent.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)