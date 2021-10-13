Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Ruling party rejects ex-PM Lee Nak-yon's appeal of presidential primary results
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday rejected former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon's appeal of the presidential primary results, confirming Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung as its presidential candidate.
The DP party affairs committee, the top decision-making body, met after Lee Nak-yon, the runner-up in the primary, demanded the panel convene to review whether the votes were counted in accordance with the party's electoral rules.
-----------------
(LEAD) Banks' household loan growth accelerates in Sept. despite tightened lending rules
SEOUL -- South Korean banks' household loans grew at a faster pace in September from a month earlier despite the government's toughened controls on lending, central bank data showed Wednesday.
According to the Bank of Korea (BOK), outstanding bank loans to households came to 1,052.7 trillion won (US$877.9 billion) as of the end of September, up 6.5 trillion won from the previous month.
-----------------
(LEAD) Panel calls for strengthening protection of sexual abuse victims in military
SEOUL --- A government-civilian panel tasked with improving human rights conditions in the military proposed a set of measures Wednesday to better protect victims of sexual abuse at barracks and prevent additional harm to them.
Wrapping up its monthslong review, the panel consisting of civilian experts and government and military officials presented 73 recommendations, including measures to stamp out sex crimes in the military.
-----------------
(LEAD) 'Squid Game' becomes 'biggest-ever' Netflix series
SEOUL -- The smash-hit Korean-language drama series "Squid Game" has become Netflix's most successful original content, the U.S. streaming giant said Wednesday.
Netflix said the dystopian series had been viewed by more than 111 million accounts in the first 27 days since it debuted on Sept. 17. The previous record holder was "Bridgerton," which was viewed by 82 million accounts within the first 28 days of its release.
-----------------
(LEAD) New cases stay in 1,000s for 5th day amid signs of slowdown
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases stayed in the 1,000s for the fifth straight day Wednesday with signs of a slight drop in weekly infections.
The country added 1,584 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,571 local infections, raising the total caseload to 335,742, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Delta variant cases account for almost all new variant cases in S. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korea has confirmed 3,405 more cases of four major contagious variants of the new coronavirus over the past week, including 3,401 of the highly transmissible delta variant, health authorities said Wednesday.
New delta variant cases accounted for 99.9 percent of new variant cases reported last week, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
T-shirt with portrait of Kim appears at N. Korea's public event for 1st time
SEOUL -- A T-shirt with a printed portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was spotted during a public event in Pyongyang for the first time, state media showed, amid the reclusive regime's push to rev up an image of being a "normal state."
According to footage released by the North's official Korean Central TV Broadcasting Station on Tuesday, an orchestra conductor was clad in the white T-shirt with Kim's face printed in black and white on the front at a defense expo the previous day.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks rebound on tech, auto gains
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks advanced nearly 1 percent Wednesday as investors sought to buy oversold stocks, such as tech and auto shares, after a sharp plunge the previous session. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 28.03 points, or 0.96 percent, to close at 2,944.41 points.
(END)