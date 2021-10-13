JCS chairman highlights military readiness amid N. Korean weapon tests
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul called for the military's robust readiness posture during a visit to an Air Force unit on Wednesday, his office said.
Won visited the 10th Fighter Wing in Suwon, just south of Seoul, after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for boosting his country's defense capabilities following a series of missile launches in September.
"The military should maintain its readiness posture to protect the lives and the safety of the people at any conditions," Won was quoted by his office as saying.
Won also pointed out that the military can gain public trust from successful missions, such as Operation Miracle under which South Korea evacuated nearly 400 Afghan co-workers and family members who were facing possible Taliban threats.
Won also boarded an F-5 jet during his visit as he instructed the troops, according to the JSC.
His visit followed a recent series of military actions carried out by North Korea, including the test of a hypersonic missile last month.
