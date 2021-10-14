Go to Contents
06:50 October 14, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- Ex-PM Lee Nak-yon concedes defeat in Democratic Party presidential primary (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ex-PM Lee Nak-yon concedes defeat in party primary (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to announce new social distancing rules Thursday amid vaccination campaign (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ex-PM Lee Nak-yon concedes defeat in party primary (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't mulls introducing vaccine pass system to benefit fully vaccinated people (Segye Times)
-- Ex-PM Lee Nak-yon concedes defeat in party primary (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't mulls introducing vaccine pass system to benefit fully vaccinated people (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ex-PM Lee Nak-yon concedes defeat in party primary (Hankyoreh)
-- Ex-PM Lee Nak-yon concedes defeat in party primary (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ex-PM Lee Nak-yon concedes defeat in party primary (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Apple likely to cut handset production by 10 mln units this year on chip shortage (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Roadmap to post-Covid normalcy ordered (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea begins mapping out route back to normalcy (Korea Herald)
-- Ex-PM Lee Nak-yon concedes defeat in party primary (Korea Times)
(END)

