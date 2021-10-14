Thursday's weather forecast
09:00 October 14, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/16 Cloudy 20
Incheon 22/17 Cloudy 20
Suwon 24/16 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 25/16 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 25/16 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 23/14 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 25/14 Sunny 20
Jeonju 25/17 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 26/18 Cloudy 20
Jeju 27/22 Cloudy 20
Daegu 26/15 Sunny 20
Busan 26/18 Cloudy 20
