Delinquency ratio on banks' loans edges up in August
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea edged up in August from a month earlier due to tightened controls on loans overdue, the financial watchdog said Thursday.
The delinquency ratio on banks' won-based loans stood at 0.28 percent as of end-August, up 0.01 percentage point from a month earlier, according to preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
The FSS attributed the rise to banks' usual tendency of tightening controls on loans overdue at the end of every quarter.
The delinquency ratio on won-based loans has been on a decline since May 2018, when the ratio was tallied at 0.62 percent.
The delinquency ratio on household loans also edged up 0.01 percentage point on-month to 0.19 percent as of end of August, the data showed. The ratio on home-backed loans remained unchanged at 0.11 percent.
