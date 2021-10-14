Seoul stocks up late Thur. morning on stabilizing currency market
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Thursday morning, as investors were relieved by the stable currency rate.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 33.05 points, or 1.12 percent, to 2,977.46 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks came off to a bullish start, as the Korean won advanced against the U.S. dollar, after depreciating sharply against the greenback over the past few days.
The local currency was trading at 1,189.45 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.35 won from the previous session's close.
Most large caps traded higher, led by tech and bio gains.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. added 0.73 percent to 69,300 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. increased 2.07 percent to 93,900 won, and internet portal operator Naver Corp. jumped 3.53 percent to 395,500 won.
LG Chem Ltd. rose 2.72 percent to 830,000 won, and electric battery maker Samsung SDI Co. climbed 1.64 percent to 682,000 won.
Among losers, top automaker Hyundai Motor Co. lost 0.71 percent to 209,500 won.
