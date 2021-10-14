Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #vice foreign minister #Europe

Vice foreign minister to visit Europe for senior-level meetings

15:53 October 14, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's vice foreign minister will visit Europe next week to hold senior-level talks with European Union (EU) officials to strengthen bilateral ties, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

Choi Jong-kun, first vice minister of foreign affairs, will make a weeklong trip to Britain, Belgium and France from Sunday, ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a regular press briefing.

He plans to meet with senior officials of the countries to discuss matters of bilateral interest, including the situation in the Korean Peninsula and the global campaign against climate change.

Choi will also hold senior-level talks with the EU during his visit to discuss ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between South Korea and the EU, the spokesperson added.

Choi Jong-kun, South Korea's first vice minister of foreign affairs, in a file photo provided by his ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK