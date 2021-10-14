Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Koreas #dialogue

S. Korea aims to swiftly reopen talks with N. Korea: NSC

17:49 October 14, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Top security officials held a regular National Security Council meeting Thursday and discussed ways of swiftly reopening stalled dialogue with North Korea, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.

The meeting came after Suh Hoon, the nation's top security adviser, held talks with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington earlier this week and they reaffirmed their commitment to engaging with North Korea.

The participants agreed to work closely together with related countries to reopen talks with the North in the wake of Pyongyang's recent restoration of cross-border communications early this month after a near two-month suspension, the office said.

Security advisers of S. Korea, U.S. meet

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK