Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea #Russia #nuke envoy

S. Korea's top nuke envoy calls for Russia's 'constructive' role on N.K. dialogue

22:36 October 14, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk asked Thursday for Russia's cooperation in persuading North Korea to return to dialogue during a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow, the foreign ministry said.

The talks between Noh and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov came as Seoul is stepping up diplomacy to salvage its peace drive after a series of recent missile launches conducted by Pyongyang, including a hypersonic missile test last month.

"Noh stressed the need to stably manage the situation (on the Korean Peninsula) and the importance of an early resumption of dialogue (with the North)," the ministry said in a press release.

In response, Morgulov reaffirmed Russia's commitment to playing a constructive role, the ministry said.

Seoul has been exploring ways to restart nuclear diplomacy with Pyongyang through humanitarian and other incentives. The recent reactivation of inter-Korean communication lines raised cautious hope for the North's return to dialogue.

Noh Kyu-duk (L), special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov pose for a photo during their talks in Moscow on Oct. 14, 2021, in this photo provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Oct. 14, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK