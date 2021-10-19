Korean-language dailies

-- No step forward in battle of 'Lee Jae-myung parliamentary audit' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Lee mastermind of Daejang-dong scandal' vs. 'person who received money is thief' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lee says person who received money is thief, opposition says it's he who controlled money (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gangwon without heavy snow, salty sea ... our children live in different climate (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Opposition says Lee is 'the man,' Lee says person who received money is suspect (Segye Times)

-- Lee blames Yoo despite saying, 'I'm the architect of Daejang-dong project' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Carbon net-zero goal tightened, industrial community already screams (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Daejang-dong parliamentary audit' ends with 'rehash of suspicions' (Hankyoreh)

-- There was no straight interrogation or explanation (Hankook Ilbo)

-- While home prices double, children deductions for inheritance taxes still same (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- LG Energy Solution with 4 tln won, Toyota with 4 tln won; battery war between S. Korea and Japan in U.S. (Korea Economic Daily)

