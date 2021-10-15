(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 15)

According to data from the Korea Economic Research Institute, a private think tank, the number of workers hired by the country's 30 largest business groups fell by nearly 20,000 over the previous year to slightly over 1.31 million in 2020. The data also showed that 36 major public corporations here recruited 6,833 new employees last year, down from 9,326 in 2019. During the first half of this year, they hired only 1,911 workers.