(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 19)

After it turned out that Kim had served as a counsel for Seongnam City before his appointment as the top prosecutor, many criticized him for having any responsibility for the case. (Seongnam is the city where the suspicious land development project was approved by Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung, now presidential candidate for the ruling party, when he was the mayor.) Moreover, it turned out that a separate case involving the governor of suspicion of forcing others to pay his legal fees was transferred to the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, likely because the Suwon District Office is headed by a prosecutor who graduated from the same law school as Lee.