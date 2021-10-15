Friday's weather forecast
09:00 October 15, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/16 Cloudy 30
Incheon 22/17 Cloudy 30
Suwon 22/16 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 20/17 Rain 60
Daejeon 20/16 Rain 60
Chuncheon 21/16 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 19/17 Rain 80
Jeonju 21/17 Rain 60
Gwangju 22/18 Sunny 60
Jeju 25/21 Sunny 60
Daegu 23/17 Sunny 60
Busan 25/18 Sunny 60
