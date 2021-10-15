Go to Contents
Friday's weather forecast

09:00 October 15, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/16 Cloudy 30

Incheon 22/17 Cloudy 30

Suwon 22/16 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 20/17 Rain 60

Daejeon 20/16 Rain 60

Chuncheon 21/16 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 19/17 Rain 80

Jeonju 21/17 Rain 60

Gwangju 22/18 Sunny 60

Jeju 25/21 Sunny 60

Daegu 23/17 Sunny 60

Busan 25/18 Sunny 60

(END)

