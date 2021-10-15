S. Korea, Baltic nations mark 30 years of diplomatic ties
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in exchanged congratulatory letters with leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania as South Korea and the Baltic nations marked the 30th year of establishing diplomatic relations, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.
In the letters, Moon took note of developing bilateral ties over the past 30 years and expressed hope of further deepening relations, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Moon also said that South Korea and the Baltic nations will hold a variety of cultural events this year to help deepen ties.
Since South Korea and the Baltic nations established diplomatic ties in 1991, they have maintained good relations in international events, in addition to successful bilateral cooperation.
