USFK reports 31 additional COVID-19 cases

15:31 October 15, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Thirty-one people affiliated with the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. military's latest infection tally showed Friday.

Among the new cases counted from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7 were 19 American troops, including those working at Camp Humphreys and Osan Air Base, both in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul.

"All individuals are currently in isolation at a facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases," the U.S. military said in a statement.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,502 from last week's tally.

More than 85 percent of its affiliated community has been vaccinated, the military said.

This file photo taken on July 14, 2021, shows the joint reception center of the U.S. military at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

