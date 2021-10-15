Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 October 15, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Oct. 10-- N. Korea quietly marks 76th founding anniversary of ruling party

11-- N.K. leader urges improvement in people's living conditions on party's founding anniversary

12-- N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'

-- S. Korea calls for talks with N. Korea after NK leader cites 'double standards'

14 -- U.S., S. Korea working to restart dialogue with N. Korea: Amb. Lee

-- S. Korea's top nuke envoy calls for Russia's 'constructive' role on N.K. dialogue

15 -- S. Korea considering 'diverse' ways with U.S. for N. Korea dialogue: ministry
