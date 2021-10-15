Go to Contents
Moon, Kishida agree to accelerate diplomatic consultations to resolve forced labor row

21:28 October 15, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed Friday to accelerate diplomatic consultations between the two countries to resolve a protracted row over wartime forced labor, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.

The two leaders reached the agreement during their first phone call since Kishida took office last week, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.

Moon also called for Kishida to find a solution for the sexual enslavement of Korean women by Japan's army during World War II.

Moon and Kishida vowed to cooperate on dealing with North Korea, according to the statement.

